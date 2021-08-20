Two-Thirds Not Yet OK With In-Person Events

20 Aug 2021 | 11.37 am

While one-third of business people are comfortable attending fully compliant face-to-face events at present, the exact same proportion say they prefer to wait until all restrictions are lifted before attending in person.

That’s according to Chartered Accountants Ireland, whose survey indicates that virtual events will remain a central feature of business life in the medium and long term.

Virtual events will remain the sole preference into the future for 12% of respondents in the Republic and 25% of those in NI, according to the results from 800 business leaders.

The survey found that two-thirds of business people are not yet fully comfortable attending face to face events. In the short term, assuming all safety protocols were in place, 1 in 3 (34%) of respondents in the Republic and 30% in Northern Ireland would feel comfortable attending a face-to-face event. These respondents are more likely than the survey average to be male.

CAI members director Brendan O’Hora (pictured) said: “September has been touted as a time when the shift to normality in business life will accelerate. We welcomed over 16,500 people to events and courses in 2020 against the backdrop of the pandemic, so it is important to us to take the pulse of the business community in this regard as we look ahead to autumn.

“As an all-island organisation, we surveyed North and South, with 33% of respondents in the Republic expressing a desire to wait until all restrictions are lifted before attending in-person, compared to 20% in Northern Ireland, perhaps reflecting the swifter pace of vaccine roll out north of the border and a greater willingness to re-engage face to face.”

Networking Opportunities

The type of event is a key factor in the decision whether to attend face to face or virtually. Larger conferences, awards ceremonies, and social events were more likely to attract respondents in person, the survey found.

O’Hora added: “We see a strong appetite to attend larger scale conferences, awards ceremonies, dinners, and social events in person. While virtual events offered attendees greater time efficiency and flexibility in the last 18 months, for three in four respondents these came at the expense of networking opportunities.”

Committee meetings and AGMs are least likely to attract in-person attendance, perhaps due to the increasing normalisation of such significant meetings taking place online.

A quarter of all respondents in NI do not envision themselves attending face to face events again, with virtual remaining their sole preference going forward. This figure drops to 12% for respondents in the Republic. Women were more likely than men to express a preference for virtual events only in the future.

Consumer Mindset

Meanwhile, levels of worry about Covid-19 have reached their lowest in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, with just 37% of adults currently concerned about the virus.

That’s according to the latest Consumer Mindset Report from Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company.

This report also highlights that during the first two weeks of major restrictions easing (including indoor dining re-opening), approximately 700,000 people used their Covid-19 Digital Certs to dine indoors or fly, 17% of the eligible population at the time.

Though 49% of people are happy about indoor dining returning, the stats confirm that Irish citizens are still proceeding with a certain degree of caution as the country re-opens.

Core’s marketing director Finian Murphy commented: “While people are feeling more protection from the rollout, they are also aware of trends in other European countries which they do not want to see happen here. This has encouraged Irish consumers to remain patient, be practical and continue to act cautiously while restrictions ease.”

While the success of the vaccination programme has been at the forefront of the Irish public’s mindset this month (74%), Core’s report discovered the top stories Irish consumers felt were also of significant importance:

62% of people say boxer Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold medal was important for the nation

24% of people under 40 said they were happy Love Island was on

64% of people believed the reports of heavy rain and floods in Western Europe were a significant story highlighting public concern about the climate crisis.

Core’s research was conducted between 6th and 12th of August, interviewing 1,000 Irish adults online and representative of the adult population in Ireland. To register to receive the full report, visit onecore.ie/intel