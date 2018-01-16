Two Storey VW Showroom Beside M50

16 Jan 2018 | 04.25 pm

Joe Duffy Group has announced that construction is underway at the company’s new Volkswagen North showroom near Exit 5 on the M50 in Dublin 11.

When completed in October 2018, it will be Ireland’s largest Volkswagen showroom, with space to display 18 new cars. The showroom will have 250 car parking spaces and a workshop with 22 service bays.

Joe Duffy Group has two other Volkswagen businesses in Swords and Navan. With the completion of Joe Duffy North, all three dealerships will have been extensively refurbished and have the new corporate modular architecture.

Niall Coughlan, Joe Duffy Group Volkswagen brand director, commented: “We are committed to providing an even more dynamic customer experience, and this new facility will certainly deliver this, together with an unparalleled aftersales service to all our Volkswagen customers. It will enjoy excellent visibility for the 122,000 motorists’ who use the M50 daily, with a two-storey showroom with cars displayed on both floors.”

Premium Car Supermarket

Meanwhile in south Dublin, Charles Hurst has expanded its Dublin footprint with a new showroom on Goatstown Road, which sells specialist and premium pre-owned models including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, as well as approved pre-owned Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati.

The move comes on the back of the launch of Charles Hurst’s new Audi showroom in Sandyford last year and the opening of its Usedirect Ireland business in 2015. Charles Hurst general manager Brian Walsh, (pictured above, right, with Jeff McCartney, sales operations director) said: “This is a must-visit destination for premium brand consumers of all ages, tastes and budgets, as we offer everything you’d expect from a premium brand, without the premium price.”

Charles Hurst, which is part of Lookers plc, is also the only official dealership for Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley and Aston Martin in Ireland. Founded in 1911, its Belfast headquarters extends to 20 acres, making it the largest automotive park in Europe.

Photo: Niall Coughlan (left) with Gerrit Heimberg (centre) of Volkswagen and Dermot Fallon, Joe Duffy Group IT & Facilities Director