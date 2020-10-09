Two Senior Hires At Eversheds Sutherland

09 Oct 2020 | 12.12 pm

Eversheds Sutherland has added two hires to its tax practice team, one as a partner and one at senior associate level.

Tim Kiely has joined the law firm as partner and Melissa Daly (pictured) has joined as senior associate. They will work alongside Alan Connell and his team, and the financial services sector team.

Kiely has been head of tax at BNP Paribas Ireland for the last three years, while Daly joins from McCann FitzGerald, where she practised for six years in corporate and financial services tax matters.

Managing partner Alan Murphy said: “Despite these extraordinary times, Eversheds Sutherland is continuing to recruit to build on our strong global tax practice. We are delighted to announce these new senior appointments of strategic importance to the firm. They deepen our expertise in our growing tax team, and they show our commitment to our clients across the sector, from financial institutions and multinationals to indigenous companies.”

Alan Connell added: “I am delighted Tim and Melissa have chosen to join the team here at Eversheds Sutherland. They join the tax team at an exciting time for the practice, as it continues to experience significant growth, particularly in the financial services sector.”

Meanwhile, EY has announced the appointment of ten new equity partners, bringing the total number of Partners in EY across the island of Ireland to 93. Seven of the 10 new partners have been admitted to the partnership from within EY, while a further three are ‘direct admit’ partners.

The new partners are Grit Young, Paul Pierotti, Niall Corrigan, Pat Breslin, Kieran Daly, Ramakrishnan Ramanathan, Sinead Colreavy, Paraic Waters, Sean Casey and Tom Slattery.