Two Month Extension For EWSS And CRSS

09 Dec 2021 | 12.02 pm

The government is extending the period of operation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of January 2022.

It is also extending the end date of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) to January 31, to align with the requirement for nightclubs and discos to stay closed until January 9.

It was originally intended to modify the CRSS to provide targeted support for businesses which are subject to the latest public health restrictions, but difficulties with having it operational before Christmas prompted the decision to extend the EWSS and keep both schemes in operation.

Finance minister Paschal Donohue (pictured) said: “As announced last week it was intended to develop further targeted support for those sectors that are most affected by these restrictions and to have this support in place quickly. Upon further analysis of the proposal by my department and the Revenue Commissioners, it became clear that it would be complex to develop an appropriate and effective scheme in the immediate term.

“Instead, I have decided to extend the enhanced rates of EWSS for the months of December and January to give certainty to businesses when they need it most.

“From 1 February 2022, the original two-rate structure of €203 per week and €151.50 per week will apply; for March and April 2022 the flat rate subsidy of €100 per week will apply, and the scheme will end on 30 April 2022.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland welcomed the announcement. Chief executive Padraig Cribben said: ““The restoration of the EWSS to it’s full rate back-dated to 1st December is welcome news as the trade approaches Christmas. It will mean keeping staff in their jobs through he festive season and into the new year, which is hugely important.”