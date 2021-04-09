Two Irish Law Firms Lauded For Diversity

09 Apr 2021 | 09.07 am

Irish law firms Arthur Cox and Mason Hayes & Curran have come out tops in the first-ever 2021 Outside Counsel diversity awards from Accenture.

Accenture’s legal team selected the winners from more than 65 practices — small, medium and large firms in three geographic regions. Firms were recognised for their diverse representation and commitment to inclusion, and to diversity activities and organisations, both within their own firms and across the profession and their communities.

The other two award winners were Covington & Burling and Crowell & Moring.

Chief executive Julie Sweet said: “Having a culture of equality starts with the belief that diversity matters – that it’s not only the right thing to do but an important part of your business.

“These firms understand that, and they approach inclusion and diversity with the same discipline they apply to every business priority. It is an honour to recognise them.”

MHC partner Melanie Crowley (pictured) commented: “We work hard to ensure that we have a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people, but also for our clients and suppliers. To be acknowledged for this by an organisation like Accenture, that we consider to be at forefront of diversity and inclusion, is very rewarding and incredibly humbling.

“We have revamped our recruitment programmes to ensure that our teams are more representative of society. Although we have made progress, we know that this is an ongoing challenge and we strive to be a worthy winner of this award, now and in the future.”