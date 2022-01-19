Two In Three White Collar Workers Mulling Job Switch

19 Jan 2022 | 11.06 am

LinkedIn has introduced a new online Jobs Bootcamp to help job seekers build key skills.

According to the company’s research, two out of three white collar employees are considering changing jobs this year.

Their study of 1,000 professionals found that the pandemic deterred many people from changing jobs due to uncertainty, and that one in four feel they have missed out on additional earnings since March 2020.

According to the study: “Almost three quarters of workers with careers of up to two years are considering changing jobs in 2022. Similarly, 65% of professionals with careers of one or two years feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work.”

The Jobs Bootcamp is a programme of content and live events that will offer practical career advice and job seeking tips from experts. Courses span Creating Great First Impressions, Video Interview Tips, Finding a Remote Job, and Finding a Job at Companies That Embrace Diversity and Inclusion, to name a few. These courses are available free until February 1.

The Live Sessions schedule is as follows:



LinkedIn News . Date: 19.01.22 Time: 12:00pm Finding a job that fits your values and ambition, with. Date: 19.01.22 Time: 12:00pm

Hacks for Jobseekers in 2022, with Andrew MacAskill , career coach. Date: 20.01.22 Time: 12:15pm

Practical ways to pivot your career, with Helen Tupper, author of The Squiggly Career. Date: 21.01.22 Time: 13:00pm.

Country head Sharon McCooey (pictured) commented: “ These Live Sessions will help job seekers understand how the jobs market is changing with advice from leading industry experts on how to map out your career, grow your network, overcome setbacks and more.”