Two-Fifths Of SMEs Still To See An Upturn

03 Apr 2018 | 12.43 pm

According to a survey carried out by online accounts software provider Big Red Cloud, 60% of SMEs believe they have benefited from the economic recovery — while 40% said their business is still waiting to feel any positive upturn — and 20% expect to experience some benefit in the coming year.

The survey of 250 business owners and managers throughout Ireland asked respondents for their views on two key issues, business performance since the recession, and general attitudes towards the self-employed.

Chief executive Marc O Dwyer commented: “What’s interesting is that 8% of SMEs have reported a significant change in their economic fortunes for the better over the last two years. Worryingly, 40% revealed that they are still struggling, though one in five of these businesses believe they will be in a better position by the end of 2018.

“From a macro perspective, all figures for Ireland point to strong economic growth. While this is to be welcomed, this broad brush cannot be swept across the nation, as it is not reflective of the fortunes of all of Ireland’s SMEs. Our business landscape is made up of a myriad of different entities — businesses operating in import and export led industries, and within that we have big business, medium sized business, small business and startups. We wanted to drill down to get a better understanding of how Ireland’s SMEs are feeling, and how this compares with the sentiment they expressed this time 2 years ago when we put the same question to them.”

An overwhelming 97% of those questioned expressed dissatisfaction at the way self-employed people are treated in Ireland, but to varying degrees. Almost half welcomed the new, enhanced social welfare benefits but said tax treatment of the self-employed in Ireland is still unfair, while 12% said it stymies the entrepreneurial spirit.

Another large cohort, at 38%, thinks the self-employed are encouraged “to an extent” but that a lot more could be done.

O Dwyer (pictured) commented: “The government would do well to listen to those at the coal face and to turn their attention to looking at how they can foster a more encouraging environment for SMEs.”