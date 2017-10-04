Two Dozen Tourism Schemes Shortlisted For €65m

04 Oct 2017 | 03.02 pm

Fáilte Ireland has selected a shortlist of 24 large tourism projects from 115 applicants which may benefit from a share of €65m funding.

Under the scheme, which runs up to 2020, capital grants in excess of €200,000 and up to a maximum of €5m will be available. The two dozen selected projects proceed to stage two, in which they will provide detailed designs before the final selection takes place.

Director of strategic development Orla Carroll said: “This scheme will result in a significant number of large scale projects around the country, which will have an immense impact on the future of tourism. Given the large sums involved in our scheme, we designed a two-stage application process to ensure public moneys are best spent, and we are confident that we will have very viable projects with great potential ready to proceed following our phase two deliberations.”

Each of the 24 promoters will have 18 months to detail their design and business plan and submit it for evaluation.

The ‘Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects’ was officially launched in June 2016 , providing a pool of €65m for investment to develop new, or boost existing, tourism experiences and attractions across Ireland. The projects must have significant economic potential and the ability to boost overseas visitor growth; create jobs; and promote existing destination brands such as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East.

The 24 projects selected are: