09 Nov 2017 | 09.54 am

Cloud communications company Twilio is to hire 80 employees in Dublin over the next three years, as the San Francisco tech firm expands its EMEA headquarters.

The new roles will be in marketing, sales, HR, legal, security, finance, support and engineering. The company already employed 20 staff in Dublin but only officially launched the office as its EMEA HQ this month. By the end of 2019, Twilio expects to be employing 100 staff in Dublin.

Founded in 2008, Twilio’s cloud communications software is used by companies such as Uber and WhatsApp. It is headquartered in San Francisco and employs 800 staff worldwide.

Marty Reaume, ‘chief people officer’ of Twilio, noted that Ireland is home to many established and high-growth companies. “Ireland was an ideal choice for us because of the incredible talent in the country and because it brings us closer to our European customers, which contribute a growing portion of our revenue. We can’t wait to see what they’ll build next,” she continued.