Twenty Chosen For Life Sciences Boot Camp

Twenty Irish startups have been chosen for the next round of a competition run by Cork County during which 10 teams will be chosen to participate in an all-expenses-paid startup boot camp in Boston next April.

‘Bridge to MassChallenge Cork’ is an international competition that hopes to identify and accelerate top healthcare and life sciences startups and connect them to the global market and MassChallenge’s global network.

The chosen 20 firms, all in the life sciences, medical technology and digital health areas, will join in a three-day boot camp in Cork in February, which will conclude with an intensive competition to determine the ten which will advance to a one-week intensive boot camp in Boston. From this, two companies will be selected to go forward to second round judging for one of MassChallenge’s international accelerators.

MassChallenge is a US-based non-profit organisation with a mission “to help startups win” without taking equity. It gives out over $2m in equity-free cash prizes globally every year to assist high-impact and high-potential startups.

The 20 selected companies are:

Alcass Health Solutions

CyCa OncoSolutions

EviView

Galactica Biotech

Gasgon Medical

ImmuPatch

Irish Holiday Dialysis

Khonsu Therapeutics

Marion Surgical

medrec.io

Pinpoint Technologies

CortechsConnect

CroíValve

Nasal Medical

HealthatHome

Remedy Biologics,

myAccessHub

ViClarity

Zoan BioMed