XTremedy Medical Wins Big Ideas Award

11 Nov 2021 | 05.08 pm

Dr Lyn Markey of XTremedy Medical has won the ‘One to Watch Award’ at Enterprise Ireland’s Big Ideas 2021.

XTremedy Medical was one of 12 investor-ready start-up companies to pitch their new technology solutions in three minutes to investors at the agency’s annual showcase of startup innovation emerging from higher education institutes.

XTremedy Medical is focused on tackling the serious of deep tissue and bone infections, and has developed a surgical device that delivers electrical signals through the wound, treating both the surface and below to zap any residual infection, preventing unnecessary amputations.

The startup is in the process of spinning out of NUiG.

A ‘Viewers’ Choice Award’ was presented to Jürgen Osing of UCD startup PEARlabs, which has developed a patented Super Resolution Imaging technology that provides real-time photonic imaging to visualise how life works at a molecular level.

EI chief executive Leo Clancy said: “The interaction between investors, higher education institutes and Enterprise Ireland provides these 12 ambitious founders with an opportunity to take their businesses to the next level. We have a really strong mix of companies pitching today and it is great to see that 50% of them have women founders.”

OTHER BIG IDEAS FINALISTS

Amara Therapeutics: A new treatment for overactive bladder, or OAB, which affects 42 million in the US alone. Many patients are prescribed medications with a range of serious side effects and, as a solution to this, Amara created RiSolve, a digital therapeutic solution that uses video and audio content to guide patients through an 8-week intervention via their smartphone. Promotor: Emma Carr

Arama: A solution to cut costs of TV outside broadcasts — a tech-led approach that enables a crew of three to achieve what now takes 33, using AI and computer vision. Arama can do outside broadcasts for €5,000 that currently costs €40,000. Promotor: Donal Scannell

AVeta Medical: A hormone-free treatment for vaginal atrophy for all women. Vaginal atrophy is a chronic and progressive condition that affects a woman’s quality of life and intimate relationships, and makes it uncomfortable to sit, stand, urinate or even work. Promotor: Paula Newell

Elevre Medical: Treating COPD with wearable breathlessness therapy ResWave, a first-of-its-kind wearable therapy for breathlessness. ResWave delivers localised neuromuscular stimulation to the chest wall to provide relief when patients need it most – during physical activity. Promotor: Miriam Savage

Epicapture: Improving care of cancer patients through the development of accurate, non-invasive, urine diagnostic tests to identify aggressive cancers like prostate cancer. Globally, 1.4 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and 375,000 die from the disease each year. Despite a lack of accuracy, PSA tests are the primary diagnostic, and Perry’s hope is that EpiCapture-prostate will run alongside the PSA test. Promotor: Antoinette Perry

illuminAi: AI-powered, biodynamic light-stress therapy technology to promote circadian and mental health. Disruption to our circadian rhythm can lead to poor sleep, depression, anxiety, weight gain, and many other ailments. The total addressable market for human-centric lighting globally is € 1.03 billion. Promotor: Morteza Matkan

Luminate Medical: A wearable device to help cancer patients prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Currently, 84% of Luminate Medical’s target market purchase wigs at an average cost of €1,000 to manage this, but Luminate’s Lily is a wearable cap-like device which uses compression therapy to prevent toxic chemotherapy drugs from reaching the hair follicles. Promotor: Aaron Hannon

MoveAhead: Tackles the ticking inactivity ‘time-bomb’ by meeting children where they are (on phones, tablets etc.) and powering third-party digital experiences that ‘move’ children across digital games, play, toys, sport, and entertainment. Promotor: Johann Issartel

ai: Aims to reduce the time patients spend on hospital waiting lists. Its Stimul.ai uses scenario modelling to deliver evidence-based data intelligence, which allows clinicians to keep pace with demand and to plan their day based on the requirements, resources and available capacity. Promotor: Naomh McElhatton

WRKY: Combines flexible data capture with real-time data-visualisation and data insights so leaders can see measurable improvements in engagement and performance among mobile and frontline workers. Promotor: Brian Slattery

Photo: Dr Lyn Markey and Enterprise Ireland executive director Stephen Creaner. (Pic: Maxwells)