Tweak Tapped As High Performer

23 Jan 2020 | 11.57 am

Kerry-based software company Tweak has been tapped as a ‘High Performer’ in a survey of European users of digital asset and brand management software.

Tweak provides a cloud-based software as a service solution that received the highest promotor score of 87 points out of 100 in a survey by software analysis and tracking platform G2. Its Crowd Europe rankings measure the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services to others.

All of its reviewers gave Tweak a four or five-star rating, while 88% of gave a five-star rating. European users ranked the software as number two, just two points behind the leader in the category. In the other major software review platform, Capterra, Tweak’s software achieved 4.5 stars from a possible five, based on user reviews.

Tweak says its software empowers organisations to manage and customise their digital brand assets, boosting productivity by turning around artwork, images and video for campaigns in minutes rather than days.

Chief executive Jerry Kennelly said: “Tweak’s software allows brands to be consistent and efficient, empowering teams to leverage brand assets at lightning speed instantly. We are delighted to be named as a high performer in the hyper-competitive Digital Asset Management category by our users.

“They value the uncompromised control and efficiencies their brands experience with our software. It’s a credit to our dedicated team of professionals, based in Killorglin and elsewhere.”

GOAL fundraising manager Eamon Sharkey added: “We spend a huge amount of staff time searching and researching for the right photos, images and video for our various content needs, like our website, marketing and social media. Tweak DAM has helped us to organise our huge archive of content in a way that makes it accessible quickly, and not just to those who work on these areas every day.”

The full profile from the G2 Report is available here.

According to the company, Tweak’s software is the most intuitive cloud-based digital asset and brand management software available. Users can find the digital files they need in seconds, with tools to organise and segment assets. Collaboration tools, duplicate detection, time-release and AI-based metadata all help with easier location of files and data.

Users include Petstop, Médecins Sans Frontières, Height for Hire, Choice Hotel Group, Carbery, Joyce’s Supermarkets, Expert Hardware, Leinster Rugby, Irish Life, Solvotrin, The Montenotte Hotel, Combilift, Rí Rá Irish Pubs, NZTE, and Austrade.

Photo: Tweak founder Jerry Kennelly and colleagues