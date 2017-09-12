Turning CSR Commitment Into ‘Living Responsibility’

12 Sep 2017 | 09.28 am

In modern business, it is becoming increasingly important to customers, potential employees and possible investors that a company is considerate of its contribution to and impact on society. Deutsche Post DHL Group is acutely aware of this and has worked to ensure that our business objectives and sustainability goals are directly related.

Our mission as a global mail and logistics company already contains a strong social component – to connect people with the help of our services. ‘Living Responsibility’ is our global corporate responsibility strategy and it goes beyond simply donating funds to charity; we want our employees to use their strengths and talents to benefit others.

On a global level, this involves our Zero Emissions goal or our plan to plant one million trees a year. These goals help to ensure we are setting business targets to encourage climate protection and sustainability.

Charity Partner

On a local level, DHL Express Ireland follows the global CSR principles but our employees choose an Irish charity that we partner with for a period of two years, who benefit from all our fundraising activities as well as our logistical expertise. In April 2017, we announced our partnership with Pieta House, a charity that provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Pieta House and we are extremely honoured to have been chosen by the staff of DHL,” said Brian McEvoy of Pieta House. “DHL are renowned for excellence in their field and we at Pieta House strive for excellence every day in providing the care and compassion to our most vulnerable citizens.

Pieta House has helped over 30,000 people since it first opened in 2006 and this would not be possible without the support of organisations like DHL.”

DHL Express Ireland Managing Director Bernard McCarthy reiterated these sentiments. “In just a short period of time, our employees have really connected with Pieta House – almost everyone knows a family affected by suicide, so we’ve really bought into the great work that they do,” he said.

Company employees have started as they mean to go on in support of Pieta House, and staff from across the country joined the thousands of participants in the recent Darkness into Light event that was held in locations throughout Ireland.

4 Peaks Challenge

Every year, DHL aims to complete one significant challenge in the name of fundraising for its chosen charity. This year, over the August bank holiday weekend, some very brave employees (including Bernard McCarthy) faced the 4 Peaks Challenge. This saw employees climb the highest peak in each of the four provinces of Ireland in only three days. All funds raised go directly to Pieta House.

According to Bernard: “The 4 Peaks Challenge was just one of a number of fundraising activities that have taken place, and whilst it was tough and the body ached afterwards, knowing that we were raising funds for such a great cause helped keep us going.”

The commitment and determination shown by DHL employees in all of our ‘Living Responsibility’ activities is commendable, and as a business, it is essential to recognise that Corporate Social Responsibility has become a standard business practice, one which DHL has embraced on both a local and global level.

Photo: Managing Director Bernard McCarthy (centre, standing) and DHL colleagues completed the 4 Peaks Challenge in aid of Pieta House