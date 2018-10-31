Turkish Airlines Sponsoring World Cup Hockey Team

31 Oct 2018 | 01.00 pm

Hockey Ireland has announced that Turkish Airlines will be the primary sponsor of the senior men’s team heading for the upcoming World Cup in India.

Chief executive Jerome Pels said of the new sponsorship agreement: “We are pleased to reveal Turkish Airlines as the new primary sponsor of the Green Machine. Hockey is a global sport and we’re delighted to partner with such an international brand as Turkish Airlines. They have a long history of sponsorship in sport and we’re very excited about this partnership.”

Turkish Airlines general manager Ireland Hasan Mutlu added: “This is a momentous day for both organisations as we cement our relationship we can clearly see the immense potential for this team on the international stage. We are delighted to support them in their every success as the men’s hockey World Cup in India comes closer into view.”

Ireland, currently ranked tenth in the world, sit in Pool B with world number 1 Australia, number 7 England, and number 17 China. The provisional squad announced by Cox is listed below.