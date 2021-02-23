Turkish Airlines Increasing Cargo Capacity

23 Feb 2021 | 10.30 am

Turkish Cargo is preparing for further growth in its airfreight volumes after gaining market share in 2020.

The airline has seen its cargo volumes increase to 6.7bn freight tonne kms (FTKs) from 6.6bn FTK in 2019, despite the overall market recording a decline.

The airline is currently utilising 50 of its passenger aircraft for cargo operations, as well as its 25 freighters. The carrier’s market share has increased from 3.7% in 2019 to 4.7% last year.

In Ireland there has been a significant increase in demand too, according to Abby Chung, Regional Representative Turkish Airlines Cargo Ireland.

“We are currently operating three wide body aircraft Airbus A330-300 per week with a current capacity of up to 30 tonnes per flight out of Dublin. This will increase to a fourth service per week from 17 March 2021,” said Chung (pictured above). “We have seen considerable demand particularly among pharma and medtech sectors and we are working closely with our GSA to meet these demands.”

Turkish Airlines’ target is to become one of the top three cargo carriers in the world. This spring the carrier will move all operations over to its new facility, SmartIST, at the New Istanbul Airport.

SmartIST is built to accommodate 4 million tonnes of annual capacity when all phases are completed.

“By moving into SmartIST we will also complete our transition to a single hub system, and we will provide our customers with shorter connection times and better service quality,” Chung added.

SmartISThas automated storage systems, 3D ULD planning and unmanned ground vehicles integrated into warehouse management systems and work processes.

The airline says it will soon offer its capacity through online booking platforms and offer forwarders API connections so they can book capacity directly.

According to Chung: “Ireland is very much part of this success story and we look forward to serving our customers and raising the bar of air freight volumes out of Ireland.