Turkish Airlines Ends Cricket Sponsor Role

15 Jul 2020 | 12.21 pm

Turkish Airlines will continue as airline partner to Irish cricket, but says it has been forced by the downturn and uncertainty in aviation to end its sponsorship of the senior men’s international team six months early.

And in a sign of the positivity between the two, Cricket Ireland and the airline have already begun discussions on extending that partnership beyond 2021.

Country manager Hasan Mutlu said: “During these challenging times, we have had to make some hard decisions. The downturn in the industry with the restrictions put in place by local authorities have seen us cut our flights globally, like all other carriers.

“From day one, the partnership of Turkish Airlines and Cricket Ireland has been the perfect match. We have had the privilege of sharing some amazing times, such as seeing Ireland play their first men’s Test match against Pakistan in Malahide in 2018, and being part of the Test at Lord’s in 2019.

“We are truly sorry to be dropping off as the senior men’s sponsors but on the other hand delighted to be continuing our partnership as Official Airline Partner. I would like to thank the entire Cricket Ireland family for their cooperation and support.”

Cricket Ireland commercial director Dennis Cousins added: “Cricket Ireland and Turkish Airlines have had a very close, collegiate relationship since early 2017, and last year signed an extension to that original partnership. We are truly sorry to see their brand drop off the senior men’s kit, as it has been a very strong and symbiotic association for both organisations.

“However, we are pleased we could retain a mutually beneficial relationship going forward, and to that end I would like to acknowledge the loyalty and commitment of Hasan Mutlu and his team here in Ireland on negotiating this great outcome, despite the challenges faced by their industry.”

The cricketing body expects to announce a new International Men’s team sponsor in the coming days.

Photo: Hasan Mutlu (left) and Dennis Cousins