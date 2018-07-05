05 Jul 2018 | 10.43 am

US law firm Tully Rinckey held a function in Stephen’s Green Hibernian Club yesterday (July 4) to celebrate the opening of its Dublin office.

The New York firm is being supported by IDA Ireland for its first Irish foray. Tully Rinckey Ireland is also planning to open offices in Galway, Limerick and Cork, and expects to employ 38 people over the next three years.

Mathew B. Tully, founding partner of Tully Rinckey, said that the opening of the Irish legal practice came after years of preparation and planning. “The Dublin office will serve as the platform for global expansion of the firm throughout the European Union,” he added.

Tully Rinckey’s Dublin office will focus primarily on international business matters, including labour and employment regulations, IP prosecution and licensing, international trade, international tax laws, corporate real estate, and mergers and acquisitions.

Paradyn Expanding

Separately, Irish tech firm Paradyn is to double its workforce to 80 employees by 2020, as part of a €4m investment. The new jobs will be available in Paradyn’s Cork and Dublin offices.

The IT and communications service provider was formed earlier this year by a merger of Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce.

Paradyn manages the IT and connectivity of some 300 businesses and public sector clients across a range of industries. It is planning to acquire complementary businesses in the Irish market over the next few years.

Cillian McCarthy, CEO of Paradyn, said that acquisition is a key strategy for the business. “We are on the lookout for other IT, communications and information security businesses which can integrate into the company.

“Following the merger we announced in March, Paradyn is already Ireland’s only one-stop managed service solution for IT, telecoms, security, network and business connectivity, and our goal is to continue to expand that unique proposition.”

Photo: Paradyn principals Paul Casey (left), Cillian McCarthy and Rob Norton (right) (Pic: Steve Langan)