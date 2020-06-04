TripAdmit Raises €300,000 In Seed Funding

04 Jun 2020 | 10.22 am

Ticketing platform TripAdmit has raised €300,000 in seed funding to expand its solution aimed at tour and activity operators.

The startup was founded in 2019 and provides a digital ticketing platform that can integrate with tour and activity operators’ websites and enable them to sell online via their own website and third-party sites, according to the company. Consumers benefit by getting easy access to tours and activities and being able to skip the queue when booking through the platform, TripAdmit says.

Pointing out that the platform can help embattled Irish tourism organisations get back to business, chief executive John Maguire said: “The Irish tourism industry has been completely battered by the pandemic and there’s a big journey ahead to recovery. But we expect local tourism to return quickly, and with a great degree of enthusiasm from a community that has been cooped up for so long.

“This investment and expansion of our platform will help local operators, particularly in rural areas, maximise that opportunity and digitise for the modern traveller. Meanwhile, tourists will benefit from better access to tours and activities while holidaying.”

TripAdmit has partnered with Campsited.com, a booking engine for camping holidays across Europe that was one of the first companies to use the TripAdmit platform to integrate local tours and activities for its users.

The seed funding round was led by US-based investor Thomas Jones. “This technology has the power to both modernise and stimulate Ireland’s tourism industry at a crucial time. TripAdmit’s founders and team have built a world-class platform and I look forward to working with the company during this next important chapter,” Jones stated.

A TripAdmit survey of 1,400 activity providers in Ireland and France found that 80% do not have online booking facilities, particularly in rural and regional areas. TripAdmit says this needs to change for the industry to rebuild following the pandemic, pointing to Tourism Ireland’s recent forecast of an 80% decline in tourist numbers for 2020.

Maguire added that TripAdmit will provide its platform free of charge to a limited number of Irish tour operators to help them rebuild after the pandemic. Interested operators can find out more here.

Photo: TripAdmit founders John Maguire (left) and CTO Andrew Kelly