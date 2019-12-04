Trio Of Hires For Keane McDonald

04 Dec 2019 | 08.36 am

Specialist legal recruitment firm Keane McDonald is expanding its Dublin and Sydney teams with three new hires. The business, which was founded in 2005, has appointed Ciaran O’Connell to its Dublin team as international legal recruitment manager.

The new role was created to assist lawyers who are overseas and looking to return to Ireland, and to work with lawyers looking for international experience.

O’Connell’s client portfolio includes some of the world’s largest law firms across a number of jurisdictions, including the UK, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Keane McDonald’s Sydney office will also be boosted with two new hires coming on board in January. The Sydney office is run by company managing director Yvonne Kelly.

Kelly said that she is excited about Keane McDonald’s future. “We recognise that the key to a successful engagement is a deep understanding of client and candidate needs. We invest considerable time in understanding our clients, their organisational culture and their specific requirements,” Kelly added.

Photo: (l-r) Vicki Weinmann, Alison O’Sullivan, Mia Barry, Yvonne Kelly, Ciarán O’Connell, Mared Roberts and Carrie Richmond