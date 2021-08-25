25 Aug 2021 | 11.46 am

Trigon Hotels is recruiting for 40 new positions across the Metropole Hotel in Cork and the Cork International Hotel.

The group will be holding a recruitment open day on Thursday 26 August from 4pm to 8pm at the Metropole Hotel.

The positions available include: food and beverage assistants, accommodation assistants, receptionist, night porter, chef de partie, senior chef de partie, kitchen porter and food and beverage supervisor.

Strategic director of HR at Trigon Hotels Kathleen Linehan said: “At Trigon Hotels we like to encourage our team members to help us build a culture where we value each other, our community and our planet. We support progression and encourage all our team members to develop and have fulfilling careers. Our in-house training programmes open up great opportunities to allow for career progression and succession within the group.

“We actively invest in our team members through our Educational Assistance Programme to support team members to further enhance their knowledge and skills.”

Managing director of Trigon Hotels Aaron Mansworth (pictured) believes that the hospitality industry can offer people significant career opportunities.

Mansworth stated: “I would certainly encourage anybody who is looking for a rewarding, challenging and interesting career to consider hospitality. There are a wealth of opportunities to be had in this industry. At Trigon Hotels we have the most amazing team and we work together to ensure that people are happy and rewarded in their jobs.

“We have provided training and upskilling courses to our team members and we are especially proud of everyone over the last 18 months as we have faced such enormous challenges.”

Pic: Michael O’Sullivan