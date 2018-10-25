Triangle Acquires Kerna Communications

25 Oct 2018 | 04.35 pm

ICT company Triangle has acquired cybersecurity specialist Kerna Communications in a move which will also add 20 new jobs as the combined firms relocate into new offices in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The new roles will be in Triangle’s managed services division, and taking account of Kerna’s team of 14 this will bring the total number of employees to 100, with annual revenue of around €26m forecast for 2019.

Kerna founder Alan Byrne will take up the position of director of technology in Triangle, with the acquisition adding complementary security, networking and managed services solutions to the merged entity, plus a strong client base and a team of skilled security and networking professionals, the company says.

Triangle managing director Kieran McCabe commented: “The collective strengths and learnings across the blended Triangle and Kerna operation means that customers are in a great position to benefit from our expertise. Working with Alan Byrne and his expert team will provide Triangle with added scale and an important new dimension to our service offering as we seek to further grow our business.

“We expect significant growth from new service offerings and expanded managed services which will be introduced next year, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and cloud, while the larger pool of resources and skills will enhance existing services.”

Triangle Ireland was founded in 2000 and provides IT solutions, managed services, professional and project services, with a focus on financial services, retail, utility and health. Kerna Communications was established in 1995.

Photo: Kieran McCabe with minister Pat Breen (centre), MD and Triangle sales director Michelle Harris