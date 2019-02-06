Trends In Dublin City Centre Retail

06 Feb 2019 | 10.41 am

A resurgence in prime retail investment in Dublin city centre is underway, according to a new high street retail report from BNP Paribas Real Estate.

A supply of new and refurbished schemes in and around the city’s top shopping destinations, comprising Grafton Street and the Henry St/Mary St thoroughfare north of the river will help meet the very considerable demand from Irish and overseas retailers and investors, the report says.

Kenneth Rouse, managing director BNPPRE Ireland, commented: “The Jervis Centre, opened in 1996, was the last purpose-built shopping centre in the city, over twenty years ago now. The last purpose-built retail scheme of note to have been delivered was the South King Street scheme in 2008.

“We are now seeing a welcome boost in the number of schemes that are in planning or under construction. This will provide badly needed new retail stock to the city to satisfy demand from occupiers and investors alike.”

In the Grafton Street area, construction has begun, or permission is in place for just under 20,000 sq.m of new or re-purposed retail or food and beverage space. This represents over 50% of the current Grafton Street retail provision across five projects.

The most significant of these is Central Plaza, the former Central Bank on College Green, backing on to Temple Bar. On completion in December 2019, Central Plaza will include more than 6,500 sq.m of retail and F&B space.

BNP Paribas Real Estate, as letting agents, says it has agreed terms for almost all units, with announcements due in the coming weeks.

Another major scheme planned for the area is the redevelopment by Meyer Bergman and BCP of the former Aviva buildings at the corner of Nassau and Dawson Street. The planned scheme will provide 7,700 sq.m of retail space alongside over 11,000 sq.m of office space. Demolition is due to commence in the coming weeks with completion expected during 2022.

“We expect the scheme will become a natural and badly needed extension of the Grafton Street shopping precinct,” said BNP director Eoin Feeney. “The lack of new supply stretching back over 15 years, combined with consistently strong footfall and other commercial and office development in the city centre, has driven constant demand from retailers and investors, which is also under-pinning prime retail rents.”

Other city centre retail enhancement currently underway includes the Clerys Quarter scheme, which officially launched recently. The iconic department store will provide 32,000 sq.m of office, retail, food and beverage, hotel and hospitality space. The scheme was acquired by Europa Capital for €63m in Q4 2018 with planning permission already in place for a major redevelopment.

Hammerson has appointed architects ACME to develop a new vision for the Dublin Central development site, often referred to as the Carlton Cinema site. The 2.1 hectares site stretches from Upper O’Connell Street to Parnell Street, and down to Moore Street and Henry Street.

Retail Category Profile

In terms of tenant profile, the majority of occupiers on Grafton Street are in the Clothing, Footwear and Accessories sector accounting for 25 units or 28% of all properties, and 27% of total retail area.

This is followed by the Health & Beauty sector, which occupies 11 stores, making up 12% of all units or 6% of total retail space. This follows the arrival of several new cosmetics stores in recent years such as Rituals, Space NK, Urban Decay and Molton Brown. There are now six cosmetics stores on Grafton Street, two pharmacies, and the large Brown Thomas cosmetics hall, making Grafton Street a prime location for this type of retail.

The third largest retail category on Grafton Street is the jewellery and giftware sector which also accounts for 11 stores on the street, although the total area of these stores represents 5% of total retail space. The most recent entrant is Claddagh Jewellers, who extended their Nassau Street store into No. 2 Grafton Street in mid-2017.

Much like Grafton Street, most retailers on Henry St and Mary St fall within the Clothing, Footwear and Accessories category, with 20 stores occupied, representing 32% of all units.

Department stores are noting the trend in new beauty retailers, with the planned refurbishment of Arnott’s involving a significant focus on upgrading the beauty and cosmetics hall.

Unlike the southside retail hub, it is the Electrical Goods, Communications and Accessories sector that is third most dominant on Henry Street, with eight units falling under this category representing 13% of the total. This is boosted by the presence of several mobile phone operator stores, with Three Mobile, Eir and Vodafone each occupying two units on the street.

Henry Street/Mary Street contains a higher proportion of UK-based retailers than on Grafton St. They occupy 27 stores, or 44% of all properties. Irish retailers occupy 21 units, or 34% of the total, while retailers from mainland Europe including Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear and H&M occupy 11% of units.

According to Feeney: “In the last five years we have seen an influx of new retailers to Grafton Street from mainland Europe. This includes Massimo Dutti (Spain), Ecco (Denmark), Hugo Boss (Germany), Other Stories (Sweden) and Rituals (Netherlands). Other new entrants to the street including Smiggle (Australia) and The North Face (US).”