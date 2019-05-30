Travel Techie Deem Hiring 50 For Innovation Centre

30 May 2019 | 12.57 pm

American travel technology specialist Deem is to open an Innovation Centre in Dublin with pans to hire c.50 staff.

The move is part of the mobile and cloud software provider’s plan to double its workforce around the world, including at its headquarters in San Francisco, as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

Deem offers travel booking and management tools for corporate customers and travel management firms. It is a subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, which has annual turnover of $24 billion.

Chief executive John F Rizzo said: “Dublin is the ideal location for our new European Innovation Centre. It’s a world-renowned hub for technology, innovation and excellence with an exceptional number of skilled workers, great international connections and a high standard of living.

“Expanding into Dublin will allow us to pursue our mission to transform corporate travel faster than ever before. Business travellers from around the world are counting on Deem to take the frustration and uncertainty out of booking and managing their trips, and travel managers are relying on us to help them save time and money for their companies.”

The Dublin centre, supported with state aid from taxpayers through IDA Ireland, will house a research and development teamthat will focus on building the company’s next-generation platform.

Director of Irish operations Ashutosh Saxena added: “This is a once-in-a-career opportunity. The European Innovation Centre will design an innovative architecture that enhances and builds on the efforts of hundreds of the very best software engineers in Silicon Valley over the past two decades.”

Photo: Business minister Heather Humphreys with John Rizzo and Leo Clancy (right) of IDA Ireland. (Pic: Iain White / Fennell Photography)