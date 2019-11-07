Travel Tech Jobs On Offer In Dublin

07 Nov 2019 | 07.49 am

Travel technology company Travelport will add up to 22 jobs over the next year at a new sales centre it is creating in Dublin, with further recruitment planned for the following two years.

IDA Ireland is backing the investment, which will focus initially on expanding Travelport’s small-to-medium-tier customer base in Europe. Initial hiring will target sales, account management and customer support.

Travelport operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment and other solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The proprietary, business-to-business platform connects travel providers with online and offline buyers. Net revenue for 2018 came to more than €2.2 billion, derived from operations in around 180 countries.

Europe business development director Paul Broughton (pictured) said: “The creation of an inside sales team is proof of our commitment to the Irish economy and comes on the back of four years of strong results and development since we established our digital operations here.

“Our decision to locate this European inside sales centre in Dublin is also due to the availability of highly skilled people for these roles.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “This expansion, supporting Travelport’s ongoing operations and future development, is very welcome and will enhance the technology offering in the travel and tourism space in Ireland. It is also a vote of confidence by the company and shows continued commitment to its Dublin operations.”

Recruitment is already under way for the new positions and interested candidates can find more information here.