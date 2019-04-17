Travel Tech Award For Meetings Booker

17 Apr 2019 | 05.41 pm

Dun Laoghaire-based Meetings Booker has been won the Best Product award at at the Pioneer Travel Tech Awards, which showcase and recognise high-performing Irish travel tech startups.

Meeting Booker lists 125,000 meeting spaces in 138 countries around the world. The product offering was recently enhanced with a platform that enables bookers to track expenditure and savings for meetings.

The award was announced at Enterprise Ireland’s annual Travel Tech Summit in Cork, where 80 executives from the travel tech sector heard presentations on the future of travel.

The agency’s USA digital technology lead Máire Walsh commented: “Ireland has emerged as a leading travel tech hub that fosters innovation and is home to proven expertise and talent. This is not only reflected in the Irish companies that have become global leaders in this space, but in the strong pipeline of travel tech startups that Ireland is producing.

“The six startups that participated in the pioneer travel tech pitch competition are bringing the next generation of travel tech solutions. Huge congratulations to Meetings Booker to be named this year’s overall winner for best product.”

Six firms took part in the pitch competition, won by Meetings Booker.

ServisBot concentrates on customers, using messaging, AI and automation.

Urban Fox uses AI and behavioural analysis to enable customers stop online payment fraud.

Culture Mee is aimed at business travellers, and sets out to familiarise them with the local culture at their destination, by helping them understand the local do’s and don’ts.

Moby offers a convenient way for tourists and business travellers to navigate cities, installing electric scooter docking stations into hotels which guests can then rent.

Travaplan supports autonomous business travel by making direct booking convenient while delivering controls for travel policy compliance and transparency.

Photo: Máire Walsh with Mark Nunan, COO at Meetings Booker.