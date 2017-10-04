Hundreds Of Travel Bloggers Touch Down In Killarney

04 Oct 2017 | 12.59 pm

More than 600 influential social influencers in the field of travel have descended on Killarney to attend TBEX Europe, the largest gathering of travel bloggers, writers, and content creators on the continent.

The TBEX conference takes place in the Killarney Convention Centre today and tomorrow (Thursday), with the support of Failte Ireland which played a leading role in bringing the event here, and which has organised a programme of trips and fact-finding experiences for the delegates, most of whom will spend two weeks in the country in the course of their visit. For almost half of the TBEX delegates, this will be their first experience of Ireland.

The 600-odd delegates form a highly influential group, with a combined reach of 380 million travel fans, and Failte Ireland has made a special welcome video setting out the virtues of travel to Ireland to welcome them to the south-west.

Failte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly sees the event as highly significant for Irish tourism. Kelly said: “No other event offers Ireland the opportunity to meet with so many travel bloggers, traditional travel media, digital content creators and social media influencers all at once and we have been working hard to ensure Ireland can reap the benefits of their time spent here.

“When we consider the scale of their audiences, hosting these delegates is a unique opportunity for us to increase Ireland’s digital footprint and reinforce the many reasons why Ireland should be a destination of choice for these influencers and their followers.”

Hundreds of the delegates have already been experiencing first-hand what Ireland’s Ancient East, the Wild Atlantic Way and Dublin have to offer, and have been blogging about them to their audiences, with the hashtag #TBEXIreland generating 5.5 million impressions even before the conference began.

More than 500 tourism firms and providers involved in catering for the delegates have been provided with workshops and webinars supplying tips on increasing traffic to their social channels, amplifying positive coverage and using photography to get their message to global audiences.

Tourism businesses will also have the opportunity to take part in a speed-dating networking session with the delegates, where they will have the chance to showcase their products and pitch story ideas to some very influential travel influencers.

TBEX began in 2009 and is now, its organisers say, the world’s largest travel community, with conferences held annually in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In 2016, TBEX events across the globe reached over 358 million travel consumers.

Photo (l-r): Mike Buckley, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Shane Dallas of TBEX Europe, and Lloyd Grffiths. (Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan)