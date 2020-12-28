Travel Agents Want CRSS Payments

28 Dec 2020 | 09.41 am

Travel agents are looking for clarification from the government on whether or not they will qualify for the Covid Recovery Support Scheme under the new restrictions which come into effect tomorrow.

The Irish Travel Agents Association is highlighting the fact that travel agents are classed as non-essential retail and will be permitted to open under the new restrictions. However for all intents and purposes, travel agents have remained closed since last March due to fears surrounding the spread of Covid-19.

Chief executive Pat Dawson (pictured) said: “Some sectors have received bespoke special assistance and grants during the course of the pandemic, and we are only asking that travel agents are treated in the same way, as we are one of the sectors which has been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

“We are calling on the government to make a clear decision on this, so that we can begin to rebuild our industry. Irish people love to travel; as soon as it is declared safe to travel again we believe that consumer confidence will be restored.

“Until that happens, we need support from government to protect our customers and our businesses.”

Since last March, travel agents have seen revenue slump by 95%. Dawson added: “The ITAA has pointed out that different sectors have received varying levels of support following the arrival of the pandemic.

“The association would like to see the travel sector treated fairly, as many travel agents have been under huge financial pressure to stay open this year, therefore the CRSS is vital for 2021.”

The scheme provides for a cash payment equal to 10% of the average weekly value of turnover in 2019 up to €20,000 and 5% thereafter, subject to a maximum weekly payment of €5,000, for the same number of weeks as the restricted period. It is available where, as a result of the restrictions, a business’s turnover is no more than 25% of turnover for a comparable period in 2019.

Because travel agents are classed as non-essential but can open under all levels of restriction up to level 5, they are excluded from the CRSS payments. The ITAA is saying that being open makes no difference as travel has collapsed, so its members should get the payments.