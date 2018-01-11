Travel Agents Call For Bonding Reform

11 Jan 2018 | 10.46 am

With more than one million air travellers adversely affected by the collapse of several European airlines during 2017, the Irish Travel Agents Association and its EU counterpart the ECTAA are demanding that the European Commission introduce an efficient mechanism to protect EU passengers against such insolvencies.

The European Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association is calling on EU decision-makers to introduce legislation establishing a mandatory mechanism for air carriers to protect passengers against airline failure, the cost of which would be included in the ticket price.

In 2017 more than a million bookings were affected by the bankruptcy of Air Berlin, Monarch Airlines and NIKI, all of which ceased trading in the last quarter. More than 110,000 of Monarch’s passengers were stranded abroad following its collapse, while a further 750,000 people paid for flights which they were not able to take. At least 180,000 Air Berlin customers who booked flights that were cancelled won’t be reimbursed, and 410,000 bookings with NIKI (210,000 bookings from travel agents and 200,000 direct bookings) were cancelled.

• List of Licensed Tour Operators in Ireland

ITAA chief executive Pat Dawson (pictured) said: “As airlines are among the largest travel providers in the EU, we believe it is necessary that they, along will all other travel providers, be bonded in order to protect consumers. With so many changes in the European aviation market, airlines need to offer guarantees against their own financial failure, as is the case for travel agents and tour operators.”

• List of Licensed Travel Agents in Ireland

The ITAA has already been seeking a review of bonding legislation for travel providers in Ireland. Following the collapse of Lowcostholidays in 2016, almost 4,200 Irish customers made claims to the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) amounting to €3.8m. These depleted the Travellers Protection Fund, which is made up of contributions from tour operators and administered by the commission, by 75%, as Lowcostholidays’ bonding level was under-provided.

According to the organisation, 85% of the travelling public are not protected by bonding legislation, which the ITAA says is “outdated”.