Transform Your Career With The Trinity MBA

20 May 2019 | 09.16 am

The Trinity MBA is an immersive programme designed to challenge your thinking and realise your potential. You will be provided with the knowledge and skills to accelerate and transform your career.

The Trinity MBA is an intensive, project-based management programme designed to create unique and global leaders. Whether you want to accelerate your current career path or transition to a new industry, the Trinity MBA will provide the knowledge, skills and network needed to achieve your goals. Primarily delivered through live action learning, the programme’s real company projects upskill and prepare experienced candidates for senior management in any organisation or industry.

With the launch of the new cutting-edge €80m Trinity Business School building this spring, it’s an exciting time for the school’s flagship business programme. Having embarked on a high-growth strategy over the last three years, the school has seen a growth rate of 127%, which places it among the fastest-growing business schools in Europe. It also successfully secured EQUIS accreditation last year, placing it in the top 2% of business schools in the world.

Revamped Subject Offerings

Ranked first in Ireland and listed in the World’s Top 50 Executive MBAs by The Economist (2018), the Trinity Executive MBA has also undergone significant changes in recent years. A new Director was appointed last year and the module content has been adapted in response to an increased demand for flexible learning. The September 2019 intake is set to see the launch of revamped subject offerings and new learning opportunities.

The programme has maintained its unique live-action learning aspect, which requires participants to undertake three ‘live’ projects across three types of organisations: high-potential startup (SME), not for profit (NGO) and blue-chip multinational (MNC). This year’s intake will also see a reduction in core modules to allow for a range of exciting new electives in topics such as ‘cross-cultural management’, ‘international business’ and ‘entrepreneurial finance’.

Overseas Residency Weeks

Additionally, this year’s full-time and part-time cohorts will study new content in fields such as AI, data analytics, blockchain, fintech, and innovation and design thinking. With increased flexibility over their timetable and the subjects they wish to focus on, the classes will also enjoy further opportunities to study abroad. Two new residency weeks in South Africa and Brazil will form part of the curriculum, along with the long-standing residency week in Belgium.

Director of the Trinity Executive MBA, Professor Amanda Shantz said: “The Trinity Executive MBA is distinct because our students are provided with an opportunity to put theory to practice. Each student is charged with creating bespoke solutions to multinationals, social enterprises and SMEs. We are delighted to introduce a host of new, exciting subjects and residency weeks this year to complement the company projects that will provide the skills that our students need to position themselves as future leaders in their fields.”

With a limited number of places remaining on the programme’s upcoming September 2019 intake, the deadline for the next round of offers and scholarships is Friday, May 31.

The Trinity MBA is inviting candidates to meet with them on an individual basis to discuss the programme in detail and answer their questions. To schedule a meeting or call to learn more about the programme, its potential career benefits and the application process, please email TheTrinityMBA@tcd.ie, or phone (01) 896 4867.