Training To Give That Extra Minute

03 Sep 2019 | 10.19 am

Antrim software company Texthelp has joined an initiative that aims to help people with learning difficulties and autism, both into the workplace and in the workplace.

The company has signed up to the JAM Card, a discreet way for workers with these difficulties to tell others that sometimes they need a little extra time and patience — the JAM stands for Just A Minute.

Initially an actual credit-card sized card, the JAM Card is now also used by more than 23,000 people in Ireland and Britain as an app on their smartphone. It was originated and is promoted by the NOW Group, a social enterprise for people with learning difficulties and autism.

Texthelp staff have recently taken part in JAM Card awareness training to provide them with the knowledge they need to ensure that all needs are taken into consideration when attending trade shows and meeting customers face to face, as well as handling customer service and technical support queries.

They in turn will use their training to educate other staff to provide excellent customer service to people with learning difficulties and communication barriers. And the company will provide a software tool to enhance online accessibility on the NOW Group website.

Chief executive Mark McCusker said: “As two organisations who are so passionate about creating fully inclusive and accessible environments, we hope our partnership with the NOW Group will help us to spread the word and get even more organisations thinking and acting on accessibility.

“Using websites can sometimes be a stressful and frustrating process for people experiencing communication challenges. Our goal is to help other companies reach every website visitor and create an inclusive digital experience for their users, by adding extra support to their website using our Browsealoud tool.”

NOW Group business development manager Leeann Kelly added: “We see this as the start of a wide-ranging partnership between two organisations with the shared aim of improving accessibility and customer service.”

Texthelp is a language software company that says it provides “smart, easy-to-use support technologies that enable young people and adults to read and write with confidence and independence, and to benefit from the English language”.

It works with educational publishers to provide literacy support software which, it says, is used by schools, colleges and universities worldwide, while its corporate software is used both by the private and public sectors at all levels.

Apart from direct assistance to people with communication difficulties, NOW Group runs four cafes in Northern Ireland, together with corporate and outside event catering services.

Photo: Leeann Kelly and Danielle Lyons of the NOW Group with Amy McClure, Texthelp’s Workplace Solutions champion