Train Luxury Promised In Emerald Pullman

23 Jul 2020 | 01.15 pm

If you have ever dreamed of a luxury rail tour of Ireland, now is your chance, as Irish Rail and Railtours Ireland have combined for the Emerald Pullman.

Aimed at the stay-at-home holidaymaker, the Emerald Pullman is billed as an eight-night deluxe train, coach and accommodation tour package that costs €1,899 per person.

It begins and ends in Dublin and takes in all the mainline and other destinations plus the majority of our leading tourist sights and attractions, according to the companies.

People living outside Dublin can model their plan according to preference and join the tour in Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway or Belfast. There’s also the option to travel on segments of the tour, such as Dublin to Belfast and back for €669 for two overnights and three days.

While it’s not quite the Orient Express, the Emerald Pullman consists of a private intercity train allocated exclusively to tour passengers, with coach sightseeing travel and hotel transfers at each destination. Passengers will stay in four-star hotels, usually within minutes of their train station, before resuming the rail journey after breakfast.

Railtours chief executive Jim Deegan said: “Holidaymakers will be transported from Ireland’s Ancient East to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry and more, the rugged landscapes of Connemara and onwards to Belfast city and the Causeway Coast. Reaching into almost every travel destination accessible by road and rail, our tours will depart Dublin on Sundays, from August 9 until Sunday August 23.”

All the details are available here.