Trading Restrictions Extended Nationwide Until Oct.27

05 Oct 2020 | 07.15 pm

Trading restrictions have been extended nationwide from Wednesday October 8 until at least midnight Tuesday October 27.

So-called Level 3 restrictions will mostly impact on bars, food service and hospitality enterprises. No organised indoor gatherings are permitted and outdoor gatherings, with sports exceptions, are subject to a maximum of 15 people.

The government is advising that people should not travel outside their own county. At the moment this advice has no legal backing though Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) hinted that might change. In any event, the travel advisory will adversely affect retailers around Ireland.

Under Level 3, restaurants and cafes (including bars and pubs serving food and wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to a maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin cannot re-open.

Businesses that previously benefited from the Restart Grant will be eligible to re-apply for a 30% top-up from their local authority.

The extension of Level 3 restrictions beyond Dublin and Donegal is particularly galling for enterprises where Covid cases are no more than a nuisance. Below is the official data relating to 14-day incidence of the disease measured on Friday October 2:

The Vintners Federation commented that moving the entire country to Level 3 will see thousands of bar staff losing their jobs. Many pubs had only reopened two weeks ago after closing on March 15. The VFI noted that in Donegal pubs are excluded from the Restart Grant 30% ‘top up’ because technically they remain open.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said: “While government say these restrictions will remain in place for three weeks, we have learnt from bitter experience that reopening dates can move at the last minute. Our members face another prolonged bout of uncertainty at the worst possible time.”

Meanwhile, twelve trade associations and 429 individual businesses from Ireland’s experience sector have expressed significant concerns about Covid-related restrictions.

The open letter is co-signed by 216 hotels, 115 pubs and bars, 52 companies from the event sector or that supply the drinks and hospitality sector, 19 alcoholic drinks suppliers, 27 food and non-drinks suppliers and 12 trade associations on behalf of their entire membership.

• Download the Open Letter and its signatories

The companies that signed today’s letter together employ thousands of people in Ireland. Their impact reaches well beyond those who are directly employed, and touches every city, town, village and rural community, with a far-reaching supply chain.

The letter says that many businesses operating in the experience economy are being constrained disproportionately. Alongside the enormous impact for the businesses in question, the consequences of overly restrictive measures will reach deep into the Irish economy. The current Irish approach risks not just short term, but long-lasting and irreparable damage to the economy and Irish society.

In total, the experience sector contributes €4.5 billion in wages, salaries and employment taxes every year. More than 330,000 people are either employed directly or supported directly by demand from the sector.

The letter urges the government to look to best practice internationally and to countries that have managed to keep their experience economy sector open while at the same time taking clear and targeted approaches to controlling the spread of the disease in communities. It also calls for a much more targeted set of measures and supports for the sectors most impacted by Covid and its restrictions.

