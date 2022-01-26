Trade Finance Can Counter Supply Chain Disruption

26 Jan 2022 | 08.58 am

Two-fifths of wholesale SMEs in Ireland are reporting problems with their supply chain, writes Mark O’Rourke

Retailers and SME owners will be looking forward to a year that is, for now, bringing more clarity than businesses have seen since March 2020.

As restrictions lift, there is more optimism, meaning now is the time for careful planning with a view to reaping the rewards.

As ever though, there are a number of concerns that need to be monitored, namely rising inflation rates and the ongoing supply chain disruption. The rapid rise in inflation is partly due to a significant increase in demand for consumer goods, with most coming from China, and a range of fiscal measures implemented by various governments across the world.

We are also seeing increased costs from shipping companies, with some clients at Bibby Financial Services Ireland operating in the wholesale sector reporting that shipping costs between China and Hamburg in Germany have risen by up to 22% in recent months.

Unfortunately, the trend is only travelling in one direction. The ultimate fear is that rising prices will be passed onto the consumer, thus creating further issues for SME owners who are naturally hungry for customers after the year that was.

Supply chain disruption also continues to be a problem. Instead of taking five weeks to get a container from China to Europe, it is now taking up to 12 weeks and beyond, which is creating considerable difficulty for operators here in Ireland.

This is predominantly due to the ongoing requirement for Covid-19 tests for the shipping crews and the lack of availability of physical containers.

Our own research shows that two-fifths (41%) of wholesale SMEs in Ireland are reporting problems with their supply chain, while four in ten are saying that some of their suppliers have gone out of business (38%). Meanwhile, 28% say they will have to renegotiate new rates with customers and suppliers.

This combination of increasing inflation and ongoing supply chain disruption is giving SME owners a multitude of headaches at a time when they were hoping to profit from pent up demand.

What Is Trade Finance?

Amid such a myriad of potential pitfalls, businesses need to build flexibility into their planning, and prioritise the establishment of a steady cashflow model.

One financial option that can help SME owners deal with these rising costs is trade finance. This is tailored to support businesses that are looking to buy goods for resale, either within Ireland or from overseas in locations like China.

This funding option, offered at Bibby Financial Services Ireland, guarantees to pay a business’s suppliers once goods are dispatched, and can also provide SMEs with much-needed funding to bridge the gap between paying suppliers and receiving payment from customers.

As a result, it’s ideal for businesses operating in the clothing, textiles, cosmetics, electronics, furniture and sporting goods sectors.

This tool gives businesses greater security, keeps the supply chain moving, and means they can buy and sell goods confident in the knowledge that they won’t suffer from a shortfall. It also allows businesses to accept new orders and fulfil potential sales without having to worry about cashflow.

• Mark O’Rourke (pictured) is managing director of Bibby Financial Services Ireland