Tracker Mortgage Compo Costs Banks €683m

16 Jul 2019 | 11.40 am

The Central Bank has published the final report of the Tracker Mortgage Examination, showing that lenders have paid out €683m in redress and compensation to 40,100 affected customers.

The CBI stated that the supervisory phase of the Examination is now complete.

The Central Bank completed its first enforcement action in relation to the Examination at end-May, fining PTSB €21m. Enforcement investigations against all the other main lenders continue.

Derville Rowland (pictured), Director General, Financial Conduct, said: “The scale of lenders’ tracker mortgage failings was industry-wide, causing immense distress and damage to affected customers and their families. The Tracker Mortgage Examination is the largest, most complex and significant consumer protection review the Central Bank of Ireland has ever undertaken.

“Through the Examination, we required lenders to identify those affected and pay appropriate redress and compensation. Additionally, we continue to pursue lenders through our enforcement investigations.”

According to the CBI, the €683m paid out by lenders to end-May includes €47m paid out outside of the Tracker Mortgage Examination.

The figure of 40,100 affected is an aggregate figure including c.33,000 affected customer accounts accepted by lenders as part of the Examination as well as c.7,100 tracker mortgage cases remediated following Central Bank intervention outside of the Examination.

The CBI says that 98% of identified affected customer accounts had received offers of redress and compensation by the end of May 2019, while the remaining customers will have received their offers by now or in the coming weeks.

In the case of customers who have proved uncontactable to date, the Central Bank has set out its expectation that lenders hold their redress and compensation in a special ring-fenced account.