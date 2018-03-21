Track All Your Media Mentions For A Fixed Price

21 Mar 2018 | 11.55 am

Commercial media monitor Kantar Media is to launch a media monitoring service called Yellow News for clients in Ireland, to enable them to identify what journalists, influencers and consumers are saying about their brand.

Yellow News will provide Kantar clients with a 12-month fixed fee service that includes unlimited keyword searches and an unlimited volume of coverage. Kantar says this will provide “invaluable insight” to brand reputation and a single integrated platform to assess communication strategy across all media channels (broadcast, social print, and online). For social media monitoring this will include key channels such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more than 20,000 blogs and forums.

Managing director Eimear Faughnan (pictured) said: This is an innovative offering where businesses can gain a holistic view of their media coverage, enabling them to quickly identify what is driving conversations about their brand and that of their competitors.

“With Yellow News, the single fixed-cost model gives our clients peace of mind, with 100% budget certainty. In-depth reporting and analysis enables clients to benchmark time, effort and costs against the value of their coverage and report back on how their PR or marketing campaigns worked in achieving specific objectives.”

Kantar is adding a staffer to both its Dublin and its Belfast office to help support this and other initiatives.