Toyota Phasing Out Diesel Cars

05 Mar 2018 | 05.03 pm

Toyota has signaled that it will phase out diesel engines from all its passenger cars in 2018, and will focus on more environmentally sustainable vehicles, led by self-charging hybrid electric cars.

Toyota is the first mainstream car brand to take immediate action away from diesel, which includes all current and future generation passenger cars.

The company said the decision was made due to the success of its hybrid electric cars and the continued high demand they are experiencing for these cleaner vehicles.

In Ireland, diesel passenger car sales have seen a 17% decline year on year between January 2017 and January 2018, and Toyota Ireland’s diesel car sales are now at only 20% of its overall mix, compared to 60% just two years ago. Hybrid electric cars now represent almost 50% of Toyota Ireland’s car sales mix.

Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland, commented: “I am proud to be in the driver’s seat of a company that is willing to make the difficult decision to lead the Irish market out of diesel and help deliver cleaner air quality for our future and that of our children’s’ children.

“Toyota’s self-charging hybrid electric cars are in electric mode for up to 55% of the time and have the best technology today to help achieve the move to full electrification.”

Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, said he welcomed the Toyota decision.

“As a country we have no option but to move towards a zero emissions vehicle society. Climate change requires all of us to make changes and Toyota’s initiative will significantly help lead us on our low-carbon journey.”

Toyota’s announcement was made on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show, where the company stated that the new generation Auris – to be produced in Burnaston next year – will come with three powertrains, including two Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) versons:

1.2L Turbo – 4-cylinder direct injection turbo-charged petrol engine (116 hp)

1.8L HEV Powertrain – 4th generation HEV, same as Prius and Toyota C-HR (122 hp)

2.0L HEV Powertrain – New, more powerful, TNGA 2.0L HEV (180 hp)

Similar to the decision taken in 2016 to introduce Toyota C-HR (pictured) without a diesel version, the new generation Auris will only be offered with petrol and HEV powertrains. Toyota said will continue to offer diesel engines in commercial vehicles (Hilux, Proace and Land Cruiser).

Johan van Zyl, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, commented: “In our latest new model, the Toyota C-HR, HEVs accounted for 78% of sales last year.

“We are progressively expanding our HEV offering with a second, more powerful 2.0 litre engine. Toyota’s HEV mix in passenger cars already equalled our diesel mix in 2015. Since then, HEV sales substantially exceed our diesel sales,” he said.