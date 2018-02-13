Toyota Launches Own-Brand PCP Finance

13 Feb 2018 | 04.44 pm

Toyota Ireland has launched its own finance arm to provide credit to buyers of its cars and other vehicles. The company expects that Toyota Financial Services (Ireland), will generate more than €70m worth of business in its first year.

TFSI is a joint venture with Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Motor Corporation’s international finance arm, and Toyota Ireland, the 100% Irish-owned distributor of Toyota and Lexus cars. TFS has €160 billion in assets under management throughout the world and this is the first time it has entered into such an agreement with a national distributor.

The company says it will offer PCP rates starting at 2.9% and averaging 3.9%. It will be headed by François Radot, formerly chief executive of the Toyota Nordics region and previously chief executive of TFS in France and China.

Toyota Ireland chief executive Steve Tormey said: ‘We predict TFSI will have a significant impact on the Irish motor market and we would expect to write somewhere in the region of 4,000 new and used contracts in the coming 12 months, with a total value in excess of €70m.”

Toyota holds the number 1 spot in Ireland at present in terms of sales, with January figures showing it has an 11.83% market share. Toyota Ireland distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Toyota commercial vehicles and Toyota forklifts.