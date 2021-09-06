Towards A Sustainable Future With Glanbia

06 Sep 2021 | 09.00 am

Glanbia is a global nutrition group whose purpose is to deliver better nutrition for every step of life’s journey. With a rich heritage in sustainability – delivering for our communities, managing our business in a sustainable manner, and supporting our suppliers’ efforts to continuously improve – we are focused on sustainability in every aspect of our business.

Earlier this year, Glanbia plc announced a new sustainability strategy, Pure Food + Pure Planet, which pledges to achieve a 31% reduction in carbon emissions at all manufacturing sites under operational control by 2030 (Scopes 1 and 2), and to reduce Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services by 25% per tonne of dairy product produced by 2030.*

Science-based Sustainability

We’re proving our commitment to building a sustainable future by letting the science dictate our course of action, with science-based targets. We will measure and publish progress against our targets annually.

These targets, which align to the Paris Agreement, to limit climate change, have now been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the most ambitious global standard for best practice in emissions reduction, in line with climate science. The SBTi independently assesses companies’ targets. Validation of our carbon reduction targets by SBTi demonstrates that we are making progress on our journey towards a more sustainable future.

“For Glanbia, sustainability has always been part of our ethos. Our new long-term sustainability strategy strengthens our long-standing commitment to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live and operate.

We are making progress on our journey towards a more sustainable future and will continue our ethos of collaboration with our partners across the supply chain to reach our ambitious goals,” said Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia.

Setting The Standard

Glanbia Ireland has pledged to achieve a 30% absolute reduction in carbon emissions from its processing sites by 2030, and it will work with dairy farmers towards a similar cut in carbon intensity from milk production. The ambitious targets are laid out in Living Proof, Glanbia Ireland’s comprehensive sustainability strategy.

The company and its 2,000+ employees have pledged to continue to prioritise actions in air and water quality, animal health and welfare, biodiversity, packaging, production and more.

The company has also signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Ambitious Targets

The company’s overall ambition is to reach net-zero carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Irish government’s commitment in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill.

Among the other specific targets are that:

100% of packaging on consumer-facing brands is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025;

100% of its portfolio is compliant with GI nutritional standards by 2025;

100% of inputs for food are responsibly sourced by 2030; and

50:50 female/male representation in leadership roles will be achieved by 2030.

Glanbia Ireland CEO Jim Bergin said, “Irish farmers are among the best in the world, and are showing their determination to adapt to the requirement for science-based climate action. Farm families are proud custodians of the rural environment, and we will support our farmers in addressing challenges and building on Ireland’s great natural credentials. Farmers have proven their willingness to adapt and change many times.”

