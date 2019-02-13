Tourist Pod Promoter Seeks Landowner Partners

13 Feb 2019 | 01.14 pm

Belfast-based ‘alternative tourism’ company further.space wants landowners to join as partners for the installation of luxury living pods in ‘unique and unexpected locations’.

Further.space hopes to find 40 landowners around Ireland interested in providing sites for the pods as tourist accommodation in the wild.

The startup aims to establish up to 100 partnerships throughout Britain and Ireland, with a target of 500 pods placed in chosen locations over the next five years, including 200 in Ireland.

Chief executive Peter Farquharson said: “The island of Ireland attracts 12 million tourists annually, or 72 million overnight stays, and one third of tourists prefer non-traditional accommodation.

“Our vision is to empower landowners in off-the-beaten-track locations, particularly where there are accommodation shortages, to create profitable, sustainable and low maintenance tourism businesses on their land. We are very interested in hearing from landowners who are interested in pursuing this opportunity with further.space.”

The company states that pods in desirable locations could generate annual revenue of €20,700.

Chief operating officer David Maxwell (pictured) added: “Our research shows that while many landowners are attracted by the opportunity to diversify into tourism, they are also hindered by financial and logistical issues. At further.space, we provide a turnkey solution for our partners.

“We deliver a complete tourism package, from financing and planning support to marketing and booking systems. This allows our partners to concentrate on the experience, by hosting the guests and maintaining the pods. Our aim is to de-risk the diversification process by providing the asset and minimising the financial outlay to empower landowners to tap into the benefits that tourism provides. A little unused land can be big business.”

• If you’re a landowner and you are interested, there’s a registration form on the company’s website.