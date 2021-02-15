Tourism Sector Calls For Wage Subsidy Extension

15 Feb 2021 | 02.38 pm

The Recovery Oversight Group, set up by tourism minister Catherine Martin, has called for wage subsidies to be extended until the end of Q2 2021 and longer for firms whose revenue has plummeted.

The ROG says the sector remains in survival mode and that businesses and jobs in tourism must be kept in existence until conditions allow for sustainable recovery. The group’s demands are:

• Maintain the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in its current form for all businesses until the end Q2 2021 at the earliest, and for businesses where reference turnover is down 50% or more until the end of the year.

• Maintain the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) in its current form until the end of 2021, and ensure that tourism sectoral supports, such as the business continuity schemes administered by Fáilte Ireland, continue to be sufficiently funded to allow businesses to survive until recovery comes.

• Identify, in the context of the revised Living with Covid Plan, clear criteria which will determine when the tourism sector can re-open, including international access and inbound tourism, and ensure that there is clear and consistent communications from government around this to provide much needed certainty for the industry and consumers.

• Extend the Local Authority Rates Waiver until the end of 2021 for tourism and hospitality businesses.

• Extend the 9% VAT rate out to 2025 to provide certainty for businesses in pricing.

• Revise the Stay and Spend initiative to make it more consumer friendly and extend the qualifying period to the end of 2021.

• Accelerate progress on implementing the government’s Action Plan for Insurance Reform and examine specific issues affecting the tourism sector in this context as a matter of urgency.

Minister Martin (pictured) said she would carefully consider these points together with her colleagues.

“While the pace of recovery is uncertain, I am sure that with appropriate supports tourism can return to providing sustainable employment and generating revenue for the economy,” Martin added

ROG chair Nóirín Hegarty stated: “The evolution of the pandemic and the consequential public health measures have meant that tourism remains in a very precarious position. We must ensure that adequate survival measures are maintained or introduced, as appropriate, whilst continuing to plan for the recovery.

“Whilst it is inevitable that some businesses may not come through the pandemic, a significant level of business failure will have far-reaching consequences for the recovery and the economic and social sustainability of many areas with few alternative options for employment.”

Meanwhile, a survey of 360 small firms by lobby group ISME has found that seven out of ten respondents are availing of the EWSS.

CEO Neil McDonnell commented: “The main liquidity support being availed of by small business is the EWSS. It is vital that this support, as well as the CRSS, should continue for at least two months beyond the lifting of lockdown. The continued viability of many SMEs remains in doubt.”