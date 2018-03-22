Totting Up The Value Of CSR

22 Mar 2018 | 01.25 pm

Irish companies contributed more than €28m and almost a quarter of a million volunteer hours to charities and community groups through, according to Business in the Community Ireland, the non-profit business network that encourages corporate social responsibility (CSR ) and sustainability.

The BITCI data also showed a total of one million hours volunteered by employees over the past five years, and its latest results are featured on an online, interactive Business Impact Map.

The map displays a county-by-county breakdown of how 57 companies and their employees supported local community groups and charities during 2017.

The map shows that almost €12m was given in cash donations; €9.7m was contributed through in-kind donations; and over €5.6m was raised through employee fundraising. Employees also volunteered over 231,668 hours to local groups and projects during the year.

BITCI chief executive Tomás Sercovich said: “Employees want to work for companies that support their volunteering efforts and, crucially, want to work where their values align with their employer. Companies know that engaging in tackling social issues can drive employee engagement — and also can attract and retain the best talent, as employees now expect their employers to have a community strategy in place as standard.”

In 2017, the areas of health, community, education, poverty and youth were the best supported. Over €5m was donated to health with a further €4.5 going to communities and another €3.5m to education. Elsewhere, social issues of poverty and helping children and young people received sizeable contributions. Almost €3.5m was donated to alleviating poverty and over €2.7m to children and youth.

According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, businesses are now expected to be an agent of change, with 63% of respondents in Ireland calling on CEOs to “take the lead” on change, rather than wait for government to impose it.

Sercovich commented: “An emerging trend we are seeing is businesses collaborating on addressing key social issues. Indeed, the Sustainable Development Goals provide a clear directive encouraging companies to work together to enable sustainable development. We encourage all companies in Ireland to strategically focus on the goals and look at partnership opportunities.”

Photo: Tomás Sercovich with Tesco’s Christine Heffernan. (Pix: Jason Clarke)