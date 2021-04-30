Topform Tops Again At SFA Business Awards

30 Apr 2021 | 11.05 am

Topform has been selected as overall winner at the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2021.

Forty finalists and five emerging new businesses were selected from hundreds of applications.

Based in Gort, Co Galway, and trading since 1997, Topform manufactures laminate worktops for kitchens. The company claims an 85% share of the Irish market for its customised worktops and also supplies the mobile leisure market – mobile homes, caravans, and campervans.

Led by managing director Paul Glynn, Topform Ltd booked a net profit of €1.2m in 2019 and paid its parent, Topform Holdings, a dividend of €305,000. Net worth in December 2019 was €7m and the company’s defined contribution pension payment for 49 staff was €45,000.

The company recorded a loss of €1.1m the previous year after writing off €2m due from Topform Holdings which was deemed to be uncollectable, according to the accounts filing.

SFA chairman Graham Byrne described the venture as a model company for indigenous businesses.

“It is a strong profitable company that strives to be the best in its industry with a focus on continuous improvements,” said Byrne. “The company was the overall winner of the SFA National Business Awards in 2014 and has doubled its turnover since then. Topform’s intention for the next five years is to again double its turnover through organic growth.”

SFA AWARDS CATEGORY WINNERS

Food and Drink: Goatsbridge Trout and Dromod Boxty

Services: Whelehans Pharmacy, Co Westmeath

Outstanding Small Business: Funky Monkey Foods and Miena’s Handmade Nougat

Innovator: Bevcraft

Exporter: Kora Healthcare

Sustainability: Atlantic Treasures

Workplace Wellbeing: M & C Hybrid Energy

Emerging: Learn Chinese Plus, Oseng, The Agile Executive, The Johnny Magory Company, and Wholesome Kitchen.

Photo: Paul Glynn (right) with SFA director Sven Spollen- Behrens. (Pic: Conor McCabe)