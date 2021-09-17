Top User Experience Award For Fathom

17 Sep 2021 | 10.10 am

The top prize at Britain’s Agency Awards has gone to Belfast-based Fathom, which was named UX Agency of the Year.

The UX stands for ‘user experience’, and Fathom, founded in 2011 and with offices also in Dublin, specialises in user research, user experience and user interface design for websites, apps and other digital products.

Chief executive Gareth Dunlop (pictured) said: “It is such an exciting year for everyone at Fathom, and being named UX Agency of the Year is especially important to us.

“This award, coupled with recently being invited to join the Low&Behold family, is fantastic recognition for the team here. As a relatively small company, we’ve always punched above our weight, working with some of the UK’s biggest brands from our bases in Belfast and Dublin. So it is great for everyone at Fathom to see our work recognised on the national stage.”

The agency recently joined the Low&Behold stable, an amalgamation of five marketing, communication, social media and digital agencies that was formed earlier this year. The group now consists of Bugler Smith, Liquorice, Upbeat Productions, JC Social Media and Fathom, and employs 60 people in Ireland and Britain.

Fathom’s quarterly webinar series ‘UX Bites’ has developed a loyal international following, and its blog has become a frequently quoted point of reference in the UX and digital design communities, the awards judges noted.

“Industry awards are about more than just a trophy and a fun night out,” added Dunlop. “The group effort that goes into the award entry reminds us all of the quality of our work and our achievements as a team. But of course, winning the big prize is a fantastic endorsement of all that hard work.”