Top Microsoft Award For Sandyford Cybersecurity Firm

15 Jul 2020 | 12.50 pm

Cybersecurity service provider Threatscape has taken the top accolade as Microsoft’s Security and Compliance Partner of the Year for 2020.

According to the company, it was “honoured for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology”.

Chief executive Dermot Williams said: “This award is a tremendous accolade for our entire team. We leverage Microsoft technology to deliver security transformation for enterprise clients around the world, and are delighted that Microsoft have recognised the breadth and depth of our services with this award.”

The Irish company, which is based in Sandyford, Co Dublin, has a client base that includes Sisk, Ryanair, RTE, Energia, Tesco, HEAnet and the ESB in Ireland, with Tesco, Go-Ahead Group and many more among its customers in more than 100 countries.

It claims to be “one of very few security specialists with a dedicated Microsoft Security Practice, a specialist team which assists enterprises to design and implement effective cybersecurity using Microsoft security technology”. This “provides ongoing managed services to ensure that security can be maintained with minimal client effort”.

Its services include information protection, identity protection, endpoint protection, messaging and collaboration, and cloud security.

Threatscape’s security transformation for Sisk Group was one of the projects which led to collecting the Microsoft award. Williams added: “Sisk has leveraged the enabling power of digital technology for their agile workforce, and their business success is now driven not only by bricks and sites – but also by clicks and bytes.”

Microsoft vice president Gavriella Schuster added: “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face, from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The 2020 partner of the year awards were selected from among more than 3,300 nominations from more than 100 countries over a range of categories. Threatscape was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in cybersecurity.