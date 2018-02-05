Top End Restaurant Opens In Fitzwilliam Hotel

05 Feb 2018 | 01.30 pm

Glovers Alley restaurant has commenced trading in the Fitzwilliam Hotel on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin 2, with chef Andy McFadden taking over the space that was formerly home to Thornton’s.

McFadden (pictured) spent the last seven years as Head Chef in L’Autre Pied and most recently at sister restaurant Pied á Terre in London. He retained a Michelin Star during his time in both restaurants.

The style of food reflects McFadden’s French-influenced style, whilst developing what he describes as a natural, lighter element to the menu. “Using Ireland’s most dedicated farmers and food producers, we want to create unique and exciting dishes,” he said. “Each dish is designed to use techniques that bring out the best of each ingredient. We will be following my core philosophy of making everything in-house.”

Glovers Alley was designed by London design agency Project Orange, led by Christopher Ash. The design concept reimagines Pullman Class dining through a contemporary lens. Evocative of the Streamline Moderne style of the 1930s, the interiors feature oak and brass, coved plasterwork and Deco-Pastel leathers. Banquette seating and standalone chairs are very comfortable. Every table has individual down-lighting and the restaurant has 90 Covers, including a space beside the kitchn for larger groups.

The Restaurant Manager is Ed Jolliffe, formerly of Chapter One. Hotel General Manager Fergal O’Connell said the entire kitchen area has been refurbished with new equipment and he expects that Glovers Alley will be an important pull factor in attracting guests to the five-star hotel. The only other Dublin hotels with similar haute cuisine are The Merrion and The Westbury.

The Lunch menu in Glovers Alley is priced at €35 for 2 course and €45 for 3 courses. The Dinner menu costs €65 for 2 courses and €80 for 3 courses.

McFadden said the wine list has an emphasis on small artisanal, organic and biodynamic producers as well as mature fine wines from around the world. Diners can choose a glass of wine paired to each of the selected dishes from the ‘Classic’, ‘Reserve’ or ‘Grand Cru’ selections.

Glovers Alley is open five days a week: Tuesday-Saturday for Dinner, and Thursday-Saturday for Lunch and Dinner. Reservations: (01) 244 0733.