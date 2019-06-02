Tom Moran Abseils Off His Hotel’s Roof

02 Jun 2019 | 03.14 pm

To mark the third anniversary of his near-fatal brain injury and remarkable recovery, Red Cow Moran Hotel owner Tom Moran has abseiled from the roof of the hotel’s new nine-storey extension.

The jump was a fundraiser for building a dedicated Brain Disease Resource and Research Centre at St. James’s Hospital.

Moran (pictured) was joined by family members and a number of celebrities.

In June 2016, a stroke caused Moran fall while on holiday in Spain which caused a significant injury to his head. He underwent a craniotomy and spent six weeks in an induced coma in Spain, before being airlifted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin under the care of neurologist, Dr Colin Doherty. Three years on, Tom Moran has defied all odds and has made an incredible recovery.

“I was nervous and excited about this abseil challenge but I am so glad I did it,” said Moran. “I was determined to give back to the hospital that helped me and to help others. I am overwhelmed by all the generosity and support from everyone to make this happen.”

St. James’s Hospital treats a large number of patients with a range of brain diseases, including Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Motor Neurone and other complex brain diseases.

According to Dr Colin Doherty: “The funds raised from this amazing challenge will help us reach our final target of €350,000. We already have a funding pot of €80,000 raised through a number of marathon races over the last few years and the hospital has committed to supporting this great initiative with funding. We are so grateful for the Moran family’s generosity.”

The Abseil Challenge was provided by Adventure.ie, Ireland’s leading provider of charity challenge event and has been providing adventure activities since 1999.

• Donate to the ‘Jump4James’ Abseil Challenge

Pix: Marc O’Sullivan