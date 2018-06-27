Toll Discounts For Electric Vehicles

27 Jun 2018 | 12.47 pm

Transport minister Shane Ross has announced details of a new tolling incentive for electric vehicles (EVs). The scheme, which will bring a discount in toll fares to EV drivers, will now come in to effect from 01 July 2018.

The minister (pictured) said the new scheme has the potential for eligible private car owners to accumulate up to €500 in toll savings per annum, and up to €1,000 in savings for goods vehicles.

There will be a 50% toll discount for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and a 25% toll discount for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), with higher levels of discount available across certain toll roads during off-peak journeys.

“We are starting to see a steady rise in EV numbers, there are now over 5,000 electric vehicles in Ireland, over a 1,000 of which were registered in 2018,” the minister said.

Drivers who already hold a toll tag account will be contacted by their current tag provider with details on how to transfer in to the scheme.

HOW THE EV TOLL SCHEME WORKS

Eligible vehicles must be registered with a participating toll tag provider, and have an electric toll tag to avail of the reduced toll

This scheme applies to both Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (with CO2 emissions of 80gm per km or less).

Conventional Hybrids will not be covered by the scheme

On the M50, to assist with demand management efforts, a higher incentive rate of 75% discount for BEVs and 50% discount for PHEVs will apply for off-peak travel (i.e. travelling outside peak hours of 7 to 10am and 4 to 7pm).

Likewise, for demand management reasons the toll discount will only be applicable to Dublin Port Tunnel off- peak travel (i.e. the €3 toll rate) and not to the peak €10 rate.

Small Public Service Vehicles (Taxi, Hackney, Limousine) meeting the scheme vehicle criteria will be considered as a private vehicle under this scheme

Goods vehicles will be eligible if they meet the vehicle criteria and have a vehicle design gross weight not exceeding 3,500 kilogrammes.

For more information visit www.etoll.ie