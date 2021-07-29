TK Maxx Opens At Liffey Valley Centre

29 Jul 2021 | 11.38 am

A new 3,000 sq m TK Maxx store has opened at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, offering its usual heavily discounted range of brand name and designer products, and adding 130 jobs to the total employed at the centre.

The TK Maxx outlet is housed in a three-storey glass-fronted building, with the store joining other retailers in the shopping complex including Penneys, Marks & Spencer, Dunnes Stores, Stradivarius, Bershka and Boots, among others.

Later this year the centre will also acquire a 200 sq m unit housing cosmetics brand Rituals, plus a 300 sq m Five Guys restaurant and a 200 sq m sustainable fast-food outlet in the form of LEON.

Centre director Denis O’Connell said: “The retail and hospitality industries have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, so we are very proud to be in the position to announce the exciting expansion of our retail and food offering to our loyal customers and in turn supporting the creation of jobs in the local community.

“We’d like to welcome TK Maxx, Rituals, Five Guys and LEON to our ever-growing family as they join us in providing a superior service, safe and enjoyable experience to our customers during their visit.”

Pic: Leon Farrell