Tixserve Lands Twickenham Tickets Contract

17 Jul 2019 | 01.54 pm

Tixserve, based at the Maynooth University campus, has agreed a deal with the Rugby Football Union in England for Twickenham Stadium.

The Tixserve SaaS white-label solution for entertainment and sporting events enables the secure delivery of interactive digital tickets.

Tixserve says its digital solution enables real-time engagement with fans, contextual ticket-based content, and will allow the RFU and its stadium sponsors to address new digital marketing and commerce opportunities.

Tixserve’s ‘dynamic ticket’ can provide maps and directions to the stadium with transport details, enable match day real-time updates, and targeted consumer information including the ability to transact ticket-based mobile marketing and commerce before, or even during the event.

Tixserve cofounder and managing director Pat Kirby (pictured) stated: “We are delighted to have secured such a prestigious flagship client as the RFU, especially after such an exhaustive tender process. Tixserve is excited by the scale of opportunity of working with the RFU and the momentum of this success has already opened up business development opportunities not just in the UK and Ireland but in Europe and the USA.”

RFU Commercial Officer Simon Massie-Taylor commented: “This is an important strategic agreement for the RFU as more and more fans now expect the convenience of being able to use their mobile devices to access events.

“The Twickenham Stadium App will enable fans visiting the stadium to receive their tickets quickly and securely. They will also receive the information they need about each event, and exclusive content direct to their mobile device. We look forward to working with Tixserve to create a world-class secure digital ticketing solution for all our customers.”