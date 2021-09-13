Trial Electric Cargobike For Six Months

13 Sep 2021 | 12.25 pm

Bleeper and Dublin City Council have launched a project which will enable businesses in Dublin city to trial electric cargobikes for a six-month period.

The project will give businesses access to e-cargobikes at a discounted rate, enabling them to replace trips which would otherwise have been taken by car or by van.

The pilot scheme is now open for applications to any business based in the Dublin City Council area and which can also provide secure off-street storage for the e-cargobike.

The pedal-assist electric cargobikes will be available to businesses at a discounted rate of €100 per month. The bikes have a cargo carrying capacity of 60kg, with a battery which can last for up to 160km and can be fully recharged in six hours.

“The aim of this pilot scheme is to introduce more businesses to cargobikes and let them experience the benefits of them first-hand,” said Jennifer McGrath, Head of Micro Mobility in Dublin City Council.

“We’re offering a low-risk and low-cost opportunity for businesses to try out a transportation solution which is better for the climate, better for the environment, better for staff wellbeing, and better for the bottom line.”

Bleeper CEO Hugh Cooney stated: “Businesses are looking for ways to be more efficient and eco-friendly, and cargobikes offer a solution to that by being cheaper and cleaner to run. And they’re a lot of fun to cycle too.”

“Bleeper has been operating a similar cargobike project with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council this year, and the Dublin City Council scheme aims to build on the success of the DLR project.”

Some Dublin businesses have already embraced cargobikes. “We use our cargobike for deliveries to customers as well as transferring goods between our two stores in Drumcondra and Inchicore,” said Peadar Rice, who runs Small Changes wholefoods store.

“We choose to use a cargobike because of its small ecological footprint but it’s also a very practical decision: Cycling is the most convenient and efficient way for us to get around the city. Sitting in traffic would be a waste of time and money.”

William Despard, owner of the newly-opened Irish Food Emporium on Duke Street in D2, added: “In twenty of years of running Bretzel, we have always had a green focus, with bike trailers and electrical vans, and now the delivering of goods by cargobike at the Irish Food Emporium.

“The new cycling infrastructure around Dublin city has definitely helped in terms of getting around via bike. It is much more relaxing to cycle on the segregated routes than when you’re sharing the road with motor traffic. It takes a lot of the stress out of delivering by bike.”

Dublin City Council’s cargobike scheme is now open to applications from businesses here.

Photo: William Despard and Jennifer McGrath. (Pic: Conor McCabe)